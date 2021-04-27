Car-Sharing Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Car-Sharing Market 2019

Car-sharing is a membership-based, self-service system that contains a network of stations and vehicles, which is an alternative to traditional car ownership for individuals and companies. In this system, vehicles are owned by a separate firm or an organization or individuals, and are shared by users for short periods of time. Over the past three decades, car-sharing has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized Urban Transport industry. It is also quickly developing into a globalized industry providing transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the carsharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zipcar uses a zipcard as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise CarShare uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080582-global-car-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Car2Go

Communauto

Enterprise CarShare

Liftshare.com

Zipcar

City Hop

E-Car

eHi

GoGet Car Share

Mobility CarSharing

Modo – The Car Co-op

Zoom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P2P

Station-Based

Free-Floating

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080582-global-car-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Car-Sharing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 P2P

1.4.3 Station-Based

1.4.4 Free-Floating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Car-Sharing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Private

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Car-Sharing Market Size

2.2 Car-Sharing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Car-Sharing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Car-Sharing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Car-Sharing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Car-Sharing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Car-Sharing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Car-Sharing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Car-Sharing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Car-Sharing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Car-Sharing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Car2Go

12.1.1 Car2Go Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.1.4 Car2Go Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Car2Go Recent Development

12.2 Communauto

12.2.1 Communauto Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.2.4 Communauto Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Communauto Recent Development

12.3 Enterprise CarShare

12.3.1 Enterprise CarShare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.3.4 Enterprise CarShare Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Enterprise CarShare Recent Development

12.4 Liftshare.com

12.4.1 Liftshare.com Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.4.4 Liftshare.com Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Liftshare.com Recent Development

12.5 Zipcar

12.5.1 Zipcar Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.5.4 Zipcar Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zipcar Recent Development

12.6 City Hop

12.6.1 City Hop Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.6.4 City Hop Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 City Hop Recent Development

12.7 E-Car

12.7.1 E-Car Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.7.4 E-Car Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 E-Car Recent Development

12.8 eHi

12.8.1 eHi Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Car-Sharing Introduction

12.8.4 eHi Revenue in Car-Sharing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 eHi Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)