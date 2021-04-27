CARBON FIBER RESIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Carbon Fiber Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
BASF SE
Huntsman
Alpha Owens-Corning
Hexion
Kukdo Chemical
Olin
Ashland
Aliancys
Polynt S.P.A.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PAN Based Carbon Fiber
Pitch Based Carbon Fiber
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Aviation
Car
Robot
Material
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market Research Report 2018
1 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Resin
1.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 PAN Based Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Pitch Based Carbon Fiber
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Resin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Aviation
1.3.3 Car
1.3.4 Robot
1.3.5 Material
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Carbon Fiber Resin (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 3M
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 3M Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 BASF SE
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 BASF SE Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Huntsman
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Huntsman Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Alpha Owens-Corning
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Alpha Owens-Corning Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Hexion
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Hexion Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Kukdo Chemical
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Kukdo Chemical Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Olin
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Olin Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
