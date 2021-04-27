Cell Culture Market Size, Growth, Forecast and Analysis Report 2019-2027 | BD, Eppendorf, HiMedia Laboratories, Lonza, Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA,

Cell culture is a technique where cells are grown and studied under controlled conditions. After the process of isolation from the source, the cells are maintained in sterile conditions. Cell culture technique is used to manufacture viral vaccines and other recombinant products of biotechnology. Culturing of cell in plastic dishes is termed as two-dimensional (2D) cell culture whereas, cells cultured on scaffold systems such as hydrogel matrices and solid scaffolds, and scaffold-free systems such as low-adhesion plates, nanoparticle facilitated magnetic levitation, and hanging drop plates is known as 3D cell cultures. There has been tremendous increase in use of 3D cell cultures in research areas of drug discovery, cancer biology, regenerative medicine and basic life science research.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

2. General Electric

3. Sartorius AG

4. Danaher

5. Merck KGaA

6. BD

7. Eppendorf

8. HiMedia Laboratories

9. Lonza

10. Corning Incorporated

The cell culture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and launch of advanced cell culture products. However high cost of the cell-based research, chances of contamination and low success rate is expected to hinder the market growth.

The “Global Cell Culture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cell culture market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and end user and geography. The global cell culture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cell culture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as consumables and equipment. The consumables segment is further segmented into sera, media, reagents and bioreactor accessories. The equipment segments includes sub segments bioreactors, culture vessels, storage equipment. The cell culture market, based on application is segmented into biopharmaceutical therapeutics, stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and other applications. The biopharmaceutical therapeutics segment is further sub segmented into vaccine production, diagnostics and therapeutic protein. By end user the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cell culture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cell culture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cell culture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cell culture market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cell culture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cell culture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cell culture market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cell culture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cell culture market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cell Culture Market – By Product

1.3.2 Cell Culture Market – By Application

1.3.3 Cell Culture Market – By End User

1.3.4 Cell Culture Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CELL CULTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CELL CULTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

