Chia Seed Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Chia Seed – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Chia is edible seed of Salvia hispanica, flowering plant in the mint family native to Central America, as well as the related Salvia columbariae of southwest United States and Mexico. Chia seeds are oval, gray-colored with black and white spots, with a diameter around 1 millimetre (0.04 in). The seeds are hydrophilic, absorbing up to 12 times their weight in liquid when soaked and developing a mucilaginous coating that gives chia-based creams and beverages a distinctive gel texture. Chia seeds on average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids of chia seed oil are highly unsaturated, with linoleic acid (17-26% of total fat) and linolenic acid (50-57%) as the major fats. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acid and the B vitamins, thiamin and niacin.
The oil segment is expected to account for a revenue share of about 18% by 2025. Revenue from the grounded segment in the global chia seed market is expected to increase at a relatively moderate CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.
The global Chia Seed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chia Seed market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Chia Seed in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chia Seed in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Chia Seed market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chia Seed market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sesajal SA De CV
Bioglan
Nutiva
Navitas Naturals
Spectrum Naturals
Benexia
Chia Bia Slovakia
The Chia
Vega Produce
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
By Origin
Organic
Conventional
By Color
Black
White
Brown
By Form
Whole
Grounded
Oil
Market size by End User
Personal Care Products and Cosmetics
Animal Feed and Pet Food
Nutritional and Dietary Supplements
Food and Beverages
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chia Seed Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Organic
1.4.3 Conventional
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Personal Care Products and Cosmetics
1.5.3 Animal Feed and Pet Food
1.5.4 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements
1.5.5 Food and Beverages
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size
2.1.1 Global Chia Seed Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Chia Seed Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Chia Seed Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Chia Seed Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Chia Seed Revenue by Regions
……
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sesajal SA De CV
11.1.1 Sesajal SA De CV Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Products Offered
11.1.5 Sesajal SA De CV Recent Development
11.2 Bioglan
11.2.1 Bioglan Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bioglan Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bioglan Chia Seed Products Offered
11.2.5 Bioglan Recent Development
11.3 Nutiva
11.3.1 Nutiva Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Nutiva Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Nutiva Chia Seed Products Offered
11.3.5 Nutiva Recent Development
11.4 Navitas Naturals
11.4.1 Navitas Naturals Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Products Offered
11.4.5 Navitas Naturals Recent Development
11.5 Spectrum Naturals
11.5.1 Spectrum Naturals Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Spectrum Naturals Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Spectrum Naturals Chia Seed Products Offered
11.5.5 Spectrum Naturals Recent Development
11.6 Benexia
11.6.1 Benexia Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Benexia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Benexia Chia Seed Products Offered
11.6.5 Benexia Recent Development
11.7 Chia Bia Slovakia
11.7.1 Chia Bia Slovakia Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Chia Bia Slovakia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Chia Bia Slovakia Chia Seed Products Offered
11.7.5 Chia Bia Slovakia Recent Development
11.8 The Chia
11.8.1 The Chia Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 The Chia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 The Chia Chia Seed Products Offered
11.8.5 The Chia Recent Development
11.9 Vega Produce
11.9.1 Vega Produce Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Vega Produce Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Vega Produce Chia Seed Products Offered
11.9.5 Vega Produce Recent Development
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)