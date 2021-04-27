Clear Aligners Market 2019 Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Key Companies, Growth, And Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Snapshot

Renewed demand for braces spurred by the increasing focus on aesthetic appeal is driving the development of the clear aligners market. The transparent look of clear aligners has increased their demand significantly over the years. Increasing number of cases that require dental correction tools are expected to translate into a more lucrative market growth for clear aligners market. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.80% in the duration of the forecast period. The market is projected to fare well in the duration of the forecast period especially due to dynamic user base globally. The development and strengthening of the direct selling channel is expected to enhance the progress of the market substantially in the coming years. The inclusion of dental procedures in various healthcare policies is projected to motivate clear aligners market growth in the coming forecast period.

Rapid technological advancement is aiding the evolution of dentistry with the development of advanced dental devices. Rise in prevalence of dental diseases and increase in geriatric population all over the world are inducing high demand for advanced dental devices which is leading to the significant growth of the global clear aligners market. High healthcare expenditure in developed and developing regions and increasing popularity of aesthetic dentistry among young population have created multiple opportunities for the expansion of the global clear aligners market. However, the treatment time required for clear aligners is comparatively higher than other procedures. Hence, the high treatment time, availability of cheaper products and lack of awareness among the population of underdeveloped areas are posing as a threat to the growth of the global clear aligners market.

Globally, a large number of companies are working in the development and production of clear aligners. These major companies have adopted extensive research, in order to offer better and cost-effective products. The American and European regions are a hub for major companies, generating maximum market share which has turned these regions into a well-established market. These companies have expanded their operating units in various other regions as well. Moreover, there are various other small and medium scale players that generate revenue from the local market.

The global clear aligners market has been segmented on the basis of product type, age, distribution channel, and region. Types of products that are available in the global clear aligners market are hard type, medium type, and soft type. Among these, the hard type segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 21.04% during the assessment period. It also represents the major share of the global clear aligners market owing to its utilization in all the steps of treatment. This segment is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 2994.38n Mn by the end of 2023.

The age groups that are covered in the report on the global clear aligners market include adult and teenager. The adult segment has captured the largest market share and is expanding to reach the estimated valuation of USD 2996.59 Mn by the end of 2023. Whereas, the teenager segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 21.90% during the forecast review period owing to the high popularity of dental aesthetics among the teenagers of developed and developing countries.

The global clear aligners market, based on distribution channel, has been segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others. The direct sales segment accounted for the major market share of 78% in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 3185.47 Mn by the end of the assessment period. The direct sales segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.28%. Whereas, the laboratories segment is projecting fastest growth at a CAGR of 21.31% during the review period.

Regions in the global clear aligners market include the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is anticipated to command the largest share and reach the valuation of USD 2161.22 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Increased popularity of aesthetic dentistry in the developed countries of North America are majorly contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market in the Americas. The Europe region commands the second largest market share, owing to the extensive R&D activities that are being carried out in the healthcare sector of this region. The clear aligners market in the Asia Pacific region is touted to expand at the fastest growth rate of 24.97% during the assessment period owing to the rapid development of healthcare sector and rise in disposable income of the population in the emerging economies of this region. Whereas, poor economic conditions and lack of awareness in the underdeveloped countries are hampering the growth of the clear aligners market in the Middle East and Africa region.

