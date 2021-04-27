Conductive Grease Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Conductive grease is a material that is applied between the surfaces to reduce the friction without loss or restrictions of energy transfer. It helps the flow of electrical or thermal energy, and provides cost benefits to the overall mechanism. The material is majorly used by electrical & electronic industry, where it helps to manage complete heat and electrical management solutions. Thermal conductive grease and electrical conductive grease are the two key types of conductive grease, where thermal conductivity has the advantage of being utilized more which is increasing its market value. Conductive grease is a part of the energy saving materials, owing to its ability to facilitate heat transfer with minimum or no loss.

Currently, with the advantages of having a bigger market for electrical & electronics, such as China, Philippines etc., Asia Pacific is the global leader in the conductive grease market. Big manufacturing units are having most of the consumption and increasing Asia Pacific’s lead in the global market. North America is another prominent market for conductive grease having the advantage of being the leader in various electronic solutions and healthcare devices. Europe followed North America to be termed as the third largest market for conductive grease, as it is the leader in the transportation industry. Rapidly changing consumer demands and high consumer spending in North America and Europe are expected to boost the market of conductive grease. Two developed regions of North America and Europe collectively account for around half of the global market, however, the share is expected to decline due to the high growth in developing countries. Middle East & African countries show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization. Globally, the demand for conductive grease is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America.

Thermal conductive grease is highly dominating the market at both the global and regional level, owing to the high adoption rate and easy installation. Other than thermal, the other form of conductive grease is electrical conductive grease which is also increasing its market during the forecast period with a high adoption coming from the technological and product level innovations.

The study of the global conductive grease market provides market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting the market in both short- and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for future business. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global conductive grease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period to reach $809.0 million by 2022. The thermal conductive grease is expected to maintain global dominance, which is driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest toward the global conductive grease market. Some of the key players in conductive grease is Dow Corning, Honeywell Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG, and Parker Hannifin.

Report Scope:

• Type

o Thermal Conductive Grease

o Electrical Conductive Grease

• End-user

o Electrical & Electronics

o Telecommunications

o Transportation

o Others

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities