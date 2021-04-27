Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Corporate Training Services 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

0
Press Release

May 10, 2019 (AB Digital via COMTEX) — Corporate training involves activities and lessons for employees for their professional development. Focusing on professional development through corporate training helps employees in improving their skills and enhancing their performance.&nbsp;

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. The presence of robust and advanced infrastructure and increased realization of the need for corporate training for retaining and engaging employees in large multinational corporations (MNCs) will drive the growth of the corporate training market in this region.&nbsp;
In 2018, the global Corporate Training Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Corporate Training Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Training Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study&nbsp;
Skillsoft&nbsp;
Wilson Learning Worldwide&nbsp;
City & Guilds Group&nbsp;
D2L&nbsp;
GP Strategies&nbsp;
NIIT&nbsp;

&nbsp;

&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into&nbsp;
Technical Training&nbsp;
Non-Technical Training

Market segment by Application, split into&nbsp;
Small Enterprises&nbsp;
Medium Enterprises&nbsp;
Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers&nbsp;
United States&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan&nbsp;
Southeast Asia&nbsp;
India&nbsp;
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:&nbsp;
To analyze global Corporate Training Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.&nbsp;
To present the Corporate Training Services development in United States, Europe and China.&nbsp;
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.&nbsp;
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

&nbsp;

&nbsp;

Table Of Contents:&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

1 Report Overview&nbsp;
1.1 Study Scope&nbsp;
1.2 Key Market Segments&nbsp;
1.3 Players Covered&nbsp;
1.4 Market Analysis by Type&nbsp;
1.4.1 Global Corporate Training Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4.2 Technical Training&nbsp;
1.4.3 Non-Technical Training&nbsp;
1.5 Market by Application&nbsp;
1.5.1 Global Corporate Training Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.5.2 Small Enterprises&nbsp;
1.5.3 Medium Enterprises&nbsp;
1.5.4 Large Enterprises&nbsp;
1.6 Study Objectives&nbsp;
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends&nbsp;
2.1 Corporate Training Services Market Size&nbsp;
2.2 Corporate Training Services Growth Trends by Regions&nbsp;
2.2.1 Corporate Training Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)&nbsp;
2.2.2 Corporate Training Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.3 Industry Trends&nbsp;
2.3.1 Market Top Trends&nbsp;
2.3.2 Market Drivers&nbsp;
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

&hellip;

12 International Players Profiles&nbsp;
12.1 Skillsoft&nbsp;
12.1.1 Skillsoft Company Details&nbsp;
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.1.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction&nbsp;
12.1.4 Skillsoft Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.1.5 Skillsoft Recent Development&nbsp;
12.2 Wilson Learning Worldwide&nbsp;
12.2.1 Wilson Learning Worldwide Company Details&nbsp;
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.2.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction&nbsp;
12.2.4 Wilson Learning Worldwide Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.2.5 Wilson Learning Worldwide Recent Development&nbsp;
12.3 City & Guilds Group&nbsp;
12.3.1 City & Guilds Group Company Details&nbsp;
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.3.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction&nbsp;
12.3.4 City & Guilds Group Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.3.5 City & Guilds Group Recent Development&nbsp;
12.4 D2L&nbsp;
12.4.1 D2L Company Details&nbsp;
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.4.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction&nbsp;
12.4.4 D2L Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.4.5 D2L Recent Development&nbsp;
12.5 GP Strategies&nbsp;
12.5.1 GP Strategies Company Details&nbsp;
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.5.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction&nbsp;
12.5.4 GP Strategies Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.5.5 GP Strategies Recent Development&nbsp;

&nbsp;Continued&hellip;&hellip;.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

&nbsp;

