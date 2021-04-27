Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software competitors. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was 34400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 54800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.