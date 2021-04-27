Face Recognition Device Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Face Recognition Device Market – 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “” To Its Research DatabaseThis report studies the global Face Recognition Device market status and forecast, categorizes the global Face Recognition Device market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions. A facial recognition device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database. As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally. Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and will reach 44.59% in 2023, with a CAGR of 29.53% during 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan. The downstream industries of Face Recognition Device are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Face Recognition Device will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Face Recognition Device. In the foreseeable future, the Face Recognition Device will show an optimistic upward trend. Although sales of Face Recognition Device bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Face Recognition field hastily. The global Face Recognition Device market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2018-2025.

