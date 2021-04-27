Fourth Party Logistics Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2027

Logistics Outsourcing (4PL) can be defined as the strategic use of outside parties to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources. A 4PL provider is a supply chain integrator. The 4PL assembles and manages all resources, capabilities and technology of an organization’s Supply Chain and its array of providers. An experienced and reliable 4PL provider will bring value and a reengineered approach to your organization as it will manage the logistics process, regardless of what carriers, forwarders or warehouses are used.

The “Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fourth Party Logistics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fourth Party Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global fourth party logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

*To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Fourth Party Logistics Market.

*To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Allyn International

2. UPS 4PL Services

3. Accenture 4PL Services

4. 4PL Insights LLC

5. XPO Logistics

6. Deloitte

7. 4PL Group

8. Logistics Plus 4PL

9. GEODIS

10. Global4PL

Rising needs for effective management system for various consumer goods and products through the complex supply chains have driven the demands for fourth party logistics industry in recent years. Higher costs associated with fourth party logistics is hindering the growth of fourth party logistics market in recent times. IoT and cloud integrations in the supply chain management systems are providing huge opportunities for the fourth party logistics market players during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fourth party logistics market based on type, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall Fourth Party Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The fourth party logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Fourth Party Logistics market in these regions.

Also, key fourth party logistics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key developments in the past five years.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Fourth Party Logistics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Fourth Party Logistics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals