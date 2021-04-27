Global Asia-Pacific construction & demolition (C&D) robots Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2014-2025

Asia-Pacific construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 13.64%, becoming the largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the region.

Highlighted with 19 tables and 40 figures, this 120-page report “APAC Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of APAC construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country.

Based on product type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Traditional Robots

• Robotic ARMs

• Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) provided in each section.

• Semi-Autonomous Robots

• Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Demolition Robots

• Bricklaying Robots

• Concrete Structural Erection Robots

• 3D Printing Robots

• Others

On basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Public Infrastructure

• Commercial and Residential Buildings

• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC construction & demolition robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

