Global Augmented Reality Hardware and Software Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whereby the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.[1] The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.[2] In this way, augmented reality alters one’s ongoing perception of a real world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the user’s real world environment with a simulated one.[3][4] Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality.

In 2018, the global Augmented Reality Hardware and Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality Hardware and Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality Hardware and Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Sony (Japan)

Oculus (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Google (US)

HTC (Taiwan)

Microsoft (US)

Wikitude (Austria)

DAQRI (US)

Zugara (US)

Blippar (UK)

Magic Leap (US)

Upskill (US)

Continental (Germany)

Visteon (US)

Eon Reality (US)

MAXST (South Korea)

Vuzix (US)

PTC (US)

Market by Product Type:

Augmented Reality Glasses

Augmented Reality Display

Tracking System

Other

Market by Application:

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Reality Hardware and Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality Hardware and Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality Hardware and Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

