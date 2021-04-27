Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Cosmetic ingredients form the base chemicals for personal care products.

The emollients, film formers, and moisturizers segment dominated the cosmetic ingredients market and accounted for a major part of the overall market’s share. The exponentially increasing demand for anti-aging products and numerous beneficial properties of this material are the key factors responsible for the dominance of this segment.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the hair care and skin care segment to dominate the global cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

Global Cosmetic Ingredients market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cosmetic Ingredients.

This report researches the worldwide Cosmetic Ingredients market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cosmetic Ingredients breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Ashland

FMC

Solvay

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Bayer

Eastman Chemical

Active Organics

Croda International

Emery Oleochemicals

United-Guardian Incorporated

Pilot Chemical

Cosmetic Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

Emollients, Film Formers, and Moisturizers

Single Use Additives

Thickening Agents

Surfactants

Carriers, Powders, and Colorants

Others

Cosmetic Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Hair Care and Skin Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes and Fragrances

Others

Cosmetic Ingredients Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cosmetic Ingredients capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cosmetic Ingredients manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Emollients, Film Formers, and Moisturizers

1.4.3 Single Use Additives

1.4.4 Thickening Agents

1.4.5 Surfactants

1.4.6 Carriers, Powders, and Colorants

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hair Care and Skin Care

1.5.3 Color Cosmetics

1.5.4 Perfumes and Fragrances

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production

2.1.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cosmetic Ingredients Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.1.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.2.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Clariant

8.3.1 Clariant Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.3.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Evonik Industries

8.4.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.4.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ashland

8.5.1 Ashland Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.5.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

