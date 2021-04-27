Global Drug-Device Combination Products Market Top Key Players – Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Drug-Device Combination Products Market by Product (Drug-eluting Stent, Infusion Pump, Photodynamic Therapy, Antimicrobial Wound Dressing, Prefilled Syringe, Drug-eluting Balloon, Nebulizer, Inhaler, Transdermal Delivery System, and Others), Application (Cardiovascular Treatment, Diabetes, Respiratory Problem, Cancer Treatment, Antimicrobial Application, and Others), and End User (Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Setting, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Drug-Device Combination Products market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient’s body. The drug-device combination products can be single products comprising of several components or products packed separately, intended for use with a specialized counterpart. The therapeutic drugs used along with the specific device are either mixed physically or chemically to obtain a resulting mixture for the final use. Currently, the best-known example of drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent growth of tissue scars in an artery.

The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, and cancer, drive the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. Further, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in drug-device combination product, and surge in homebased healthcare market are the other factors that boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations for the approval of combination devices and post-complications and errors lead to numerous product recalls that hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in healthcare infrastructure and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global drug-device combination products market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into drug-eluting stent, infusion pump, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial wound dressing, prefilled syringe, drug-eluting balloon, nebulizer, inhaler, transdermal delivery system, and other products. Drug-eluting stents are further sub-segmented into coronary drug-eluting stent and peripheral drug-eluting stent. The infusion pumps segment is further divided into implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pumps, and ambulatory infusion pumps. Similarly, prefilled syringes are further categorized into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The drug-eluting balloons segment is bifurcated into coronary drug-eluting balloons and peripheral drug-eluting balloons. The inhalers segment is further segmented into drug powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). Lastly, transdermal delivery systems segment is divided into passive delivery systems and active delivery systems.

As per application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory problems, cancer treatment, antimicrobial applications, and other applications. Considering the end-user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center, home care setting, and other end users. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug-device combination products market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

– Drug-eluting stent

– – – Coronary drug-eluting stent

– – – Peripheral drug-eluting stent

– Infusion pump

– – – Implantable infusion pump

– – – Insulin infusion pump

– – – Patient-controlled analgesia pump

– – – Ambulatory infusion pump

– Photodynamic therapy

– Antimicrobial wound dressing

– Prefilled syringe

– – – Single-chamber prefilled syringe

– – – Dual-chamber prefilled syringe

– – – Customized prefilled syringe

– Drug-eluting balloon

– – – Coronary drug-eluting balloon

– – – Peripheral drug-eluting balloon

– Nebulizer

– Inhaler

– – – Drug powder inhaler (DPI)

– – – Metered dose inhaler (MDI)

– – – Soft mist inhaler (SMI)

– Transdermal delivery system

– – – Passive delivery system

– – – Active delivery system

– Other products

By Application

– Cardiovascular disease

– Diabetes

– Respiratory problem

– Cancer treatment

– Antimicrobial application

– Other applications

By End user

– Hospital & Clinic

– Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs)

– Home Care Setting

– Other end users

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Medtronic Plc

– Smith & Nephew Plc

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Johnson & Johnson

– Novartis AG

– Bayer AG

– Baxter International, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cook Medical

– ICU Medical, Inc.

– Moog, Inc.

– C.R. Bard, Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Government Regulations

3.4.1. U.S. FDA

3.4.2. Europe CE Mark

3.4.3. Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW)

3.4.4. Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapidly aging population and favorable demographics worldwide

3.5.1.2. Rise in incidence of chronic conditions

3.5.1.3. Technological advancements in drug-device combination products

3.5.1.4. Growth in home-based healthcare market

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Stringent approval process of these products

3.5.2.2. Occurrence of several errors and number of product recalls

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact Analyses

3.6. Patent Analysis (2013-2018)

3.6.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.6.2. Patent analysis, by country

CHAPTER 4: DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Drug-Eluting Stents

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Coronary Drug-Eluting Stents

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. Infusion Pumps

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Implantable Infusion Pumps

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Insulin Infusion Pumps

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Patient-controlled Analgesia Pumps

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.4. Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

4.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4. Photodynamic Therapy

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5. Antimicrobial Wound Dressings

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6. Prefilled Syringes

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.6.2.1. Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

4.6.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.2.2. Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

4.6.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.2.3. Customized Prefilled Syringes

4.6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7. Drug-Eluting Balloons

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.7.2.1. Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloons

4.7.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.7.2.2. Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloons

4.7.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8. Nebulizers

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9. Inhalers

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.9.2.1. Drug powdered inhalers (DPIs)

4.9.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.9.2.2. Metered dose inhalers (MDIs)

4.9.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.9.2.3. Soft mist inhalers (SMIs)

4.9.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.9.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.10. Transdermal Delivery Systems

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.10.2.1. Active Transdermal Systems

4.10.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.10.2.2. Passive Transdermal Systems

4.10.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.10.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.11. Other products

4.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3. Diabetes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4. Respiratory Problems

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5. Cancer Treatment

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6. Antimicrobial Application

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7. Other Applications

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4. Home Care Settings

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5. Other End Users

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

[email protected]…..

