Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market Segments Size Share Sales Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:-

Engineered fluids (fluorinated oils) are also known as perfluoropolyether (PFPE). They are a type of lubricant used to provide high-performance applications in extreme heat. They offer excellent features such as electrical, thermal, and chemical resistance; non-flammable; non-reactive to metal, plastic, rubber, and elastomers; non-toxic and environment friendly. Electronic coolants are extensively used as engineered fluids for high-temperature applications in semiconductors, which is expected to fuel the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

The global engineered fluids (fluorinated oils) market has been segmented based on application and region.

The adoption of high-tech manufacturing technologies for semiconductors is expected to fuel the demand for fluorinated oils during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, fluorinated oil or lubricants are used in connectors, switches, sensors, bearing, and actuators to keep away from dust, water, acid gases, and fuel. In the aerospace and military industry, fluorinated oil is used to provide radiation resistance and is safe for chemical and oxygen services.

Based on application, the global engineered fluids (fluorinated oils) market has been categorized into automotive, aerospace and military, oil & gas, chemical processing, electricals & electronics, food processing machinery, and others. The electrical & electronics is the largest application segment of the global market due to the advantage of thermal and chemical stability for longer period.

Competitive Analysis:-

Some of the prominent players in the global engineered fluids market are Solvay (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), 3M (US), AGC Chemicals (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Halocarbon Products Corporation (US), Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk (Russia), Engineered Custom Lubricants (US), F2 Chemicals Ltd (Showa Denko K.K.) (UK), Interflon (Netherlands), Finish Line (US), Frontier Performance Lubricants, Inc. (US), Condat Lubricants (France), and Klüber Lubrication (Germany).

Regional Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global engineered fluids (fluorinated oils) market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global engineered fluids (fluorinated oils) market, since 2017.

North America and Europe are the other significant regional markets for engineered fluids). High investments in developing high-performance lubricants to bear extreme temperature is expected to increase the product demand during the assessment period.

