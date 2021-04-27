Global Female Innerwear Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Female Innerwear Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

The global Female Innerwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Female Innerwear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Female Innerwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Female Innerwear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Female Innerwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Female Innerwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

VIP Clothing Ltd.

Female Innerwear market size by Type

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear

Shapewear

Thermal Underwear

Others

Female Innerwear market size by Applications

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Female Innerwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bras

1.4.3 Underpants

1.4.4 Sleepwear

1.4.5 Shapewear

1.4.6 Thermal Underwear

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Department/General Merchandise Stores

1.5.3 Specialty Stores

1.5.4 Supermarket

1.5.5 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size

2.1.1 Global Female Innerwear Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Female Innerwear Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Female Innerwear Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Female Innerwear Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Female Innerwear Revenue by Regions

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L Brands

11.1.1 L Brands Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 L Brands Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 L Brands Female Innerwear Products Offered

11.1.5 L Brands Recent Development

11.2 Hanes Brands

11.2.1 Hanes Brands Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Hanes Brands Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Hanes Brands Female Innerwear Products Offered

11.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development

11.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

11.3.1 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Female Innerwear Products Offered

11.3.5 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Development

11.4 Triumph International

Continued…

