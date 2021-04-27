Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing (Meat Speciation, Country of Origin, and Aging, Adulteration Test, and False Labelling), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based/Elisa, and Others), and Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product; Dairy & Dairy Product; Cereal, Grain, & Pulse; Processed Food; and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Food Authenticity market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global food authenticity market was valued at $4,978 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $8,300 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Food fraud is economically motivated for financial gains, and thus can have significant negative effects on both consumers and legitimate businesses. Food authenticity is driven by factors such as volatility in food prices, availability of raw materials & ingredients, economic conditions, regulatory developments, and large environmental impacts. Furthermore, various technologies are used to check food authenticity to tackle the issue of food fraud.

In 2016, Europe and North America were leading revenue contributors in the market. Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate, owing to the increase in production of processed foods and implementation of safety regulations by government. The growth in international trading of food materials in the North American countries, such as the U.S., has propelled the labeling requirement and authenticity confirmation. Furthermore, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The global food authenticity market is segmented based on target testing, technology, food tested, and geography. On the basis of target testing, it is divided into meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, adulteration tests, and false labelling. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into polymerase chain reaction-based, liquid chromatographyâ€“mass spectrometry, isotope methods, immunoassay-based/ELISA, and others. Based on food tested, it is classified into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In July 2016, Intertek developed a new technology for honey authenticity testing. The technology is based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. In May 2016, Intertek launched its AgriTech laboratory at Hyderabad (India) to perform DNA-based testing of various agricultural products. The company introduced its advanced ScanBi DNA testing technology to expand its presence in India.

The major market players are as follows:

– SGS S.A.

– Intertek Group PLC.

– Eurofins Scientific SE

– ALS Limited

– LGC Science Group Ltd.

– Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation

– Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

– EMSL Analytical Inc.

– Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

– Genetic ID NA, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global food authenticity market.

– In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

– This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

– Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Target Testing

– Meat Speciation

– Country of Origin and Ageing

– Adulteration Tests

– False Labelling

By Technology

– Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based

– Liquid Chromatographyâ€“Mass spectrometry

– Isotope Methods

– Immunoassay-based/ELISA

– Others

By Food Tested

– Meat & Meat Products

– Dairy & Dairy Products

– Cereals, Grans, and Pulses

– Processed Food

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The other major players in the industry include the following:

– AsureQuality

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Bureau Veritas S.A.

– Campden BRI Ltd.

– Fera Science Ltd.

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porters Five Forces Model

3.5. Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.4. Challenges

Chapter: 4 Regulatory Frameworks for the Food Authenticity Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)

4.3. International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

4.3.1. Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

4.4. North America Regulatory Framework

4.4.1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4.4.1.1. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

4.4.1.2. Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act

4.4.1.3. Federal Legislation

4.4.1.4. Food Safety in Retail Food

4.4.1.5. Food Safety in Trade

4.4.1.6. HACCP Regulation in the U.S.

4.4.1.7. Food Safety Regulations for Fruit & Vegetable Growers

4.4.1.8. GMOs Regulation in U.S.

4.4.1.9. Labeling of GM Foods

4.4.1.10. FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

4.5. European Union Regulatory Framework

4.5.1. Melamine Legislation

4.5.2. General Food Law for Food Safety

4.5.3. GMOs Regulation

4.6. Asia-Pacific Regulatory Framework

4.6.1. China

4.6.1.1. State Food and Drug Administration of China (SFDA)

4.6.2. India

4.6.2.1. Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

4.6.2.2. Food Safety Standards Amendment Regulations, 2011

4.6.2.3. Food Safety Standards Amendment Regulations, 2012

4.6.3. Oceania

4.6.3.1. Food Standards Australia New Zealand

Chapter: 5 FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY TARGET TESTING

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Country of Origin & Ageing

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Meat Speciation

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Adulteration Tests

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. False Labeling

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. GMO Testing

5.5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2.2. Market size and forecast.

5.5.3. Allergen Testing

5.5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.3.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 6 FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction-based

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Isotope Methods

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.6. Others (NMR spectroscopy, Chemical Tests, and others)

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 7 FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY FOOD TESTED

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Meat and Meat Products

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. Dairy and Dairy Products

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.5. Processed Food

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.6. Others (Ingredients and others)

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast

