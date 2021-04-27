Global Hospital-acquired Infections Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth By 2022

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Market Information, by Pathogen Types (Viral, Bacterial and Fungal), by Method of Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation), Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Respiratory Infections) – Forecast till 2022

The global hospital acquired infection market is expected to catapult to USD 36.16 billion by the end of 2022 from USD 23.7 billion in 2016, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report. Despite being equipped with state-of-the-art disinfecting technologies, hospital acquired infections continue to prevail in hospitalized patients and are the primary driver of the market which will help it to capture a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2013-2022. Bacterial load in hospitals, crowding, temperature, and humidity raise the incidence of HAIs which necessitates diagnosis and treatment. Surging healthcare expenditures urges healthcare service providers to reuse medical equipment and supplies which increases the risk of infections in an inadvertent manner. The rise in global geriatric population also contributes to the growth of the hospital acquired infection market. The aged population is vulnerable to acquiring infections from hospitals since they have decreased immunity. The market is expected to experience induced demand for treatment and diagnosis from the developing regions. Poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of proper hygiene in healthcare institutions in developing and underdeveloped economies is a major cause of increase HAIs. However, installation of sterilization equipment and decline of hospital acquired infections in developed countries hamper the growth of the market. Technological advancements such as sterilization technology, increasing usage of disposables in healthcare, and increasing awareness regarding hospital acquired infections are likely to restrain the growth of the market. New guidelines and regulations aimed at curbing and preventing hospital acquired infections also limit the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global hospital acquired infection market has been segmented based on pathogen types, method of treatment and infection type. By pathogen types, the market has been segmented into viral, bacterial and fungal. By method of treatment, the market has been segmented into sterilization, chemical, and radiation. By infection type, the market has been segmented into urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, and respiratory infections.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global hospital acquired infection market include the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are the largest market for hospital acquired infection. The Europe accounts for the second largest share of the market and is followed by Asia Pacific which is slated to emerge as the fastest growing market. The Middle East & Africa market is also expected to exhibit potential growth over the forecast period owing to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and poor hygienic conditions in the underdeveloped regions which provides room for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global hospital acquired infection market is highly competitive with the presence of various established players. The notable players in the global hospital acquired infections market include Advanced Sterilization Products, Becton Dickinson and company, Getinge AB, Belimed AG, 3M Company, STERIS Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp., and others.

Industry Updates

In June 2018, Zurex Pharma, a developer of antimicrobial products for hospital acquired infections raised USD 9 Million to fight hospital acquired The company plans to invest the sum in the development of ZurexPrep, a pre-surgical skin preparation.

In May 2018, PCT LTD, formerly Bingham Canyon Corporation, launched a novel disinfecting system that is designed to reduce hospital acquired Annihilyzer® Infection Control System is created through electrolytic process and is devoid of any harsh or toxic chemicals.

