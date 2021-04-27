Global IBM Watson Services Market Analysis, Research, Outlook & Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” IBM Watson Services Market – By Services (AI Assistant, Data, Knowledge, Vision, Speech, Language, Empathy) By End Use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunication, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The IBM Watson Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global IBM Watson services market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by ongoing demand for cognitive computing in various industries. In addition, effective and process downtime features of IBM Watson is expected to fuel the market adoption in the upcoming years.

The report begins with an overview for IBM Watson Services Market. The research report broadly covers analysis of key market drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends. The study also provides separate analysis to understand market size, projections and macroeconomic indicators of global regions that affects the market share. The report also offers an extensive coverage of various industry players along with their recent product launches and market activities. The report also goes through porter’s five analyses for getting a better understanding about the forces that shape competition within the industry. There is a timeline considered for useful analysis i.e. 2017 is considered as base year, 2018 as estimated year and 2019-2023 as forecasted year.

The market is divided into various segments and further sub-segments to drive the useful insights that can be utilized for company revenue growth and business. The IBM Watson Services Market is segmented on the basis of.

By Services

– AI Assistant

– Data

– Knowledge

– Vision

– Speech

– Language

– Empathy

By End Use Industry

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical

– Telecommunication

– Others

The research also does a separate geographical analysis that comprises both the region wise and country wise analysis. The geography covered in the report is North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe) , Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). As per the report, Asia Pacific is likely to be the market giant in the upcoming years.

Considering the competition, the major vendors providing IBM Watson Services Market across the globe are –

– IBM Corp.

– Accenture PLC

– TCS Ltd

– KPMG International

– Deloitte

– Capgemini SE

– Tech Mahindra

– Wipro

– DXC Technology

– Other Major & Niche Players

These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, business expansions, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and further expand their presence in the IBM Watson Services Market.

Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global IBM Watson Services Market

3. Global IBM Watson Services Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global IBM Watson Services Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global IBM Watson Services Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

9.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3. By Services

11.3.1. Introduction

11.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

11.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

11.3.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4. By End Use Industry

11.4.1. Introduction

11.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

11.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

11.4.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. By Country

12.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.1.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.1.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.1.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. By Services

12.3.1. Introduction

12.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

12.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

12.3.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. By End Use Industry

12.4.1. Introduction

12.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

12.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

12.4.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. By Country

12.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….



