Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) are medical devices and accessories used to perform tests on samples, (e.g., blood, urine and tissue that has been taken from the human body) in order to:
Help detect infection
Diagnose a medical condition
Prevent disease
Monitor drug therapies
Devices can range from simple tests to sophisticated DNA technology including reagents, calibrators, control materials, kits, software, and related instruments.
IVD is an important segment in the global healthcare industry. The marketplace is witnessing rapid growth fuelled by technological advancements, better diagnostic tools, improved treatment monitoring, and increased availability of over-the-counter tests. IVDs add significant value to treatment processes and medical diagnoses, enhancing the well-being of the general public.
The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Johnson and Johnson
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Abbott Laboratories
Sysmex Corporation
Diasorin S.P.A.
Market size by Product
Immunology
Hematology
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Coagulation
Microbiology
Others
Market size by End User
Hospital
Laboratory
Home Care
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
