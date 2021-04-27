Global Inflight Connectivity Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024

Huge demand from passengers for Internet connection inside flights is among the major reasons behind the growing demand for inflight connectivity solutions, especially for long duration flights. The demand for inflight connectivity is being driven predominantly by short message services (SMS), email streaming as well as entertainment services & video sharing among passengers and earthbound family members through smartphones, tablets, and laptops. There is a similar kind of increase in demand for inflight connectivity solutions from jets and private aircraft as well. The airlines are also focusing on the ancillary revenue through inflight connectivity via media & content distribution, ads, and other related services.

The inflight connectivity market comprises several vendors within the aerospace industry, including Thales, Panasonic Avionics, and Honeywell and core vendors focusing heavily on providing inflight connectivity solutions such as Gogo, AirFi.Aero, Global Eagle, and Bluebox Aviation. The global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period by entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market.

According to Infoholic Research, the global inflight connectivity market will grow at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the inflight connectivity market on the basis of segments, which include types, offerings, and regions. In addition, it helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

The global inflight connectivity market is categorized based on three segments – types, offerings, and regions.

o Types include equipment and services

o Offerings include portable and installed solutions

o Regions include Americas, EMEA, and APAC (Americas includes North America and Latin America; EMEA includes Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC includes East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania)

• The report comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

• The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

• In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

The key global players in the inflight connectivity market include:

• Gogo

• Panasonic Avionics

• Global Eagle

• SITAONAIR

• AirFi.Aero

• Inmarsat

• Honeywell

• Thales Group

• Bluebox Aviation

• Amphenol Phitek

• Flymingo

• Viasat

