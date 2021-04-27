Global Japanese Sake Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers and Key Developments During 2019-2024

According to Fast Market Research a latest research report added titled as “Japanese Sake Market – By Product Type (Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Other), By Age (<20 Years Old, 20-40 Year Old, 40-60 Years Old, >60 Years Old), By Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low) & Global Region – Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” global Japanese sake market was valued at USD 2,574.3 Million in 2018. Further, the Japanese sake market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period. The global Japanese sake market is expected to receive a growth opportunity of USD 391.2 Million during the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Japanese Sake Market

Growing Demand of Sake in the United States

In the United States, the demand for Japanese sake is increasing at an alarming rate, due to which Japan’s sake export for the United States has just doubled in the past years. According to Japanese government data, the value of Japan’s sake exports expanded 20% in 2017 from a year earlier, which was recorded to be about USD 170 Million, out of which the maximum shipments were made to the United States. Further, the rising popularity of sake in the United States is expected to drive the growth of the Japanese sake market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The Japanese sake product type market is segmented into junmai, honjozo, junmai ginjo, and other. In this segment, the global Japanese sake market for honjozo segment will contribute a market share of 14.4% in 2018. Global japanese sake market for honjozo segment was totaled at USD 370.1 Million in 2018 and is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024. In terms of volume, the global market for honjozo Japanese sake segment was calculated at 82,922.5 Thousand Liters in 2018.

In the age segment, the Japanese sake market is sub-segmented into <20 Years Old, 20-40 Year Old, 40-60 Years Old, and >60 Years Old. In this segment, <20 Years Old Japanese sake segment is expected to grow at notable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, based on the price range, the Japanese sake market is further sub-segmented into a premium, medium and low.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the Japanese sake market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a large market share over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Japanese sake market was valued at USD 2,486.3 Million in 2018. Further, the market of Asia Pacific Japanese sake will be receiving an opportunity of USD 223.7 Million between 2019 & 2024. In addition to this, Asia Pacific Japanese sake market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 2.8% in 2024 as compared to previous years.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global Japanese sake market, such as Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd., Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd., Tenzan Sake Brewer Company, Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd., Homare Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd., Hananomai Brewing Co., Ltd., Shiokawa Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Shiragiku Shuzo Co., Ltd. and others prominent players. The Japanese sake market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, mergers, acquisition, and expansion across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, Osaka Sake Brewery made history by setting up a shop in the United Kingdom, becoming the first Japanese sake producer to operate in the U.K.

