Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

In 2018, the global Mainframe Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mainframe Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mainframe Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Syncsort
ASG Technologies
Pandora FMS
BMC Software
Dynatrace
CA Technologies
Tone Software
Rocket Software
Zowe
LeuTek GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time Monitoring Tools
Near-time Monitoring Tools
Post-processing Tools
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Public Sectors
Retail
Manufacturing & Automotive
Telecom
Healthcare
Service Providers
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Real-time Monitoring Tools
1.4.3 Near-time Monitoring Tools
1.4.4 Post-processing Tools
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Public Sectors
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Manufacturing & Automotive
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Service Providers
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size
2.2 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Syncsort
12.2.1 Syncsort Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Syncsort Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Syncsort Recent Development
12.3 ASG Technologies
12.3.1 ASG Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.3.4 ASG Technologies Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ASG Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Pandora FMS
12.4.1 Pandora FMS Company Details
Continued…
