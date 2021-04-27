Global Recovered Carbon Black Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

Global recovered carbon black market valued approximately USD 36 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.6 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The recovered carbon black market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The main factors responsible for high CAGR are availability of raw materials for production of recovered carbon black on a large scale and its lower costs when compared to other alternatives present in market. Moreover, rising environmental concern for reducing carbon footprints thereby raising the need for greener alternatives is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers. For instance, according to trends in global CO2 and total greenhouse gas emissions, 2018 Report by Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (2018), global greenhouse gas emissions increased by 1.3% due to global carbon dioxide emissions and methane that showed no growth during 2015 and 2016. In addition, increasing demand of rubber and tire products is fueling the market growth to large extent during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global recovered carbon black market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of greener technologies. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global recovered carbon black market due to rising environmental concerns to reduce carbon footprints. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand of green fuels in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pyrolyx

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Enviro)

Delta-Energy Group

Radhe Group of Energy

Alpha Carbone

Klean Industries

Dron Industries

Bolder Industries

DVA Renewable Energy JSC

Integrated Resource Recovery (IRR)

Enrestec

New Entrants

SR2O Holdings

Black Bear Carbon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Tire

Non-tire rubber

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

