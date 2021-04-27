Global Silicon Steel Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Silicon Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Silicon Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NLMK Group
AK Steel
NSSMC
ThyssenKrupp
Posco
JFE Steel
ArcelorMittal
Stalprodukt S.A.
ATI
Cogent(Tata Steel)
WISCO
Baosteel
Ansteel
Shougang
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Low Silicon
High Silicon
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Generators
Transformers
Motors within The Energy Transmission and Transport Networks
Smaller-Sized Units within The Automotive Sector
Industrial Machines
Household Appliances
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Silicon Steel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Low Silicon
1.2.2 High Silicon
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Generators
1.3.2 Transformers
1.3.3 Motors within The Energy Transmission and Transport Networks
1.3.4 Smaller-Sized Units within The Automotive Sector
1.3.5 Industrial Machines
1.3.6 Household Appliances
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 NLMK Group
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Silicon Steel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 NLMK Group Silicon Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 AK Steel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Silicon Steel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 AK Steel Silicon Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 NSSMC
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Silicon Steel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 NSSMC Silicon Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 ThyssenKrupp
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Silicon Steel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Silicon Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Posco
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Silicon Steel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Posco Silicon Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
