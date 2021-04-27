Global Vulnerability Scanning Market Growth Status and Outlook to 2024 | Key Players Symantec, Intel Security, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro, Dell

Vulnerability scanning is a kind of security detection (penetration attack) behavior based on vulnerability database to detect the security vulnerability of designated remote or local computer system through scanning and other means, and to find exploitable vulnerabilities.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Symantec

Intel Security

IBM

Cisco

Trend Micro

Dell

Check Point

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky

Hewlett Packard

Microsoft

Huawei

Palo Alto Networks

FireEye

AT&T Cybersecurity

AVG Technologies

Fortinet

ESET

Venustech

H3C Technologies

NSFOCUS

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software Type

Hardware Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

Telecommunication

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

