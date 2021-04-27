Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025

The global healthcare BPO services market is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 35,818.9 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025. Constant changes in government regulations, mounting pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, rising consolidation in the healthcare BPO industry, the market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast years.

This report provides in-depth overview of the healthcare BPO services market. It covers market characteristics including segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides data that predicts the market’s historical growth and future. Drivers and restraints are reviewed that support and control market growth. An in-depth analysis of key players operating in the market is also mentioned in this research report

Some of the key players operating in the market includes Accenture, IBM, WNS (Holdings), HCL Technologies Limited, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd , Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions and Magellan Solutions

The market is segmented on the basis of Payer Service, Provider Service and Pharmaceutical Service. The healthcare BPO services market as per the payer service is segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. The provider service segment of the market includes medical billing, finance and accounts, medical coding and others. Lastly the Pharmaceutical Service segment includes Research & Development, Manufacturing, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Others.

Geographically the regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth. It encompasses all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It Compare market with the country’s population and economy to understand the importance of the market by country and how it is changing.

Table of Content:

1. Healthcare BPO Services Market Introduction

2. Market Key Takeaways

3. Healthcare BPO Services Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4. Healthcare BPO Services Market Analysis- Global

5. Healthcare BPO Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Payer Service

6. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Provider Service

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Pharmaceutical Service

8. North America Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

9. Europe Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

10. Asia Pacific Healthcare BPO Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

11. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

12. South And Central America Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

13. Market -Industry Landscape

14. Healthcare BPO Services Market -Key Company Profiles

15. Appendix

