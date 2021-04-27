High-Voltage Power Cable Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global High-Voltage Power Cable Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 119 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Any voltage above 1,000 volts is defined as the high voltage. High voltage cables are used for electric power transmission at high voltage. This kind of cables are manufactured with the protective jacket, insulation and one or more conductors. High voltage cables can be used for underground and underwater applications, buildings and overhead lines to transmit electricity. The insulation of the high voltage cables does not deteriorate due to high voltage. For the insulation purpose or to control the electric field around the conductor, high voltage cables have additional layers. The cables with higher power distribution capacity are insulated with oil and paper. The insulation over the cable prevents the direct contact with persons and other objects as well. The length of the high voltage cable varies as per the application and requirement. For instance, high voltage cables of longer length are used in an industrial application and as well as at buildings and shorter cables are used in the apparatus.

The increasing investments in renewable energy projects as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the high-voltage power cable market in the coming years. Electricity generated across the world is mainly derived from fossil fuels and the recent years witnessed a significant increase in emission levels due to the constant usage of fossil fuels. The rising emission levels has compelled countries across the world to focus on cleaner fuel sources such as nuclear and renewable energy. The introduction of several government policies, incentives, and rebates have significantly contributed to the growth of the renewable energy capacity across the world.

The development of smart grids is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the high-voltage power cable market in the coming years. Smart grids have the potential to converge analog or digital information and computer-based remote control and automation to electricity networks. Smart grid electricity is simply electricity from grids that are cost-effective, sustainable, and dependable especially in terms of securing the supply of electricity by intelligently integrating the actions of all users.

The High-Voltage Power Cable market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-Voltage Power Cable.

A Global High-Voltage Power Cable Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global High-Voltage Power Cable Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Belden

Encore Wire

Nexans

NKT

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

High-Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Type

Underground

Overhead

Submarine

High-Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Infrastructure

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global High-Voltage Power Cable market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High-Voltage Power Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global High-Voltage Power Cable companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of High-Voltage Power Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Voltage Power Cable :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofHigh-Voltage Power Cable market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

