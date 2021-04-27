Homeland Security Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2022

Homeland security market is expected to garner $418 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022. Growing instance of terrorist attacks, wars between neighboring countries, domestic wars due to political unrest, communism, riots, and others have fostered the adoption of homeland security solutions. In addition, increasing number of natural as well as man-made disasters including earthquakes, floods, cyclones, fire, industrial hazards, rail accidents, plane crash, and others are expected to drive the market.

The market research report helps analyze the Homeland Security market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2022. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years. In addition, the study explains the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the global market through the forecast period. Promising opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.

Key players profiled in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAIC

Finmeccanica spA

The world homeland security market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on the type of homeland security, the market is segmented into border security, aviation security, maritime security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, mass transport security, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security, and others (first responders, counter terror intelligence, C3I, pipeline security). Public and private sectors are the key end users of the market. This report analyzes the global market based on four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the Homeland Security Market:

In 2015, cyber security segment dominated the overall homeland security market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Critical infrastructure security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 7% during the analysis period.

Public end user segment is projected to generate the highest revenue in the market during the forecast period.

In 2015, North America generated the highest revenue among all regions in the global homeland security market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Homeland Security Market by Type

Chapter 5: Homeland Security Market by End-User

Chapter 6: Homeland Security Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

