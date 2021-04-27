IGCT 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.04% and Forecast to 2022
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IGCT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments, sales, volume, and value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global IGCT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Infineon Technologies
• Mitsubishi Electric
Other prominent vendors
• ON Semiconductor
• Tianjin Century Electronics
Market driver
• Increasing demand for power electronic devices
Market challenge
• Wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor materials
Market trend
• Increased demand for silica gel coating
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Market overview
PART 04: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
• Global IGCT market by application
• Converters
• Industrial drives
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global IGCT market by geography
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
PART 07: Decision Framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 09: Market trends
• Availability of next generation of IGCT with high power technology
• Increased demand for silica gel coating
• Full integration with bi-mode gate commutated thyristor (BGCT)
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• Infineon Technologies
• Mitsubishi Electric
..…..Continued
