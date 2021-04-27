Learning Management System Market– Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.05 billion in 2016 to US$ 18.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2017 and 2025. There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration’s human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.

The Learning Management System (LMS) Market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by deployment model, delivery mode, and end-users. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical, higher education accounted for the largest share of the LMS market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

2. Docebo

3. IBM Corporation

4. Netdimensions Ltd.

5. SAP SE

6. Blackboard Inc.

7. SABA Software, Inc.

8. Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

9. Pearson Plc

10. D2L Corporation

The report aims to provide an overview of global Learning Management System (LMS) Market market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current LMS market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market. The report also provide PEST analysis for all regions and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Learning Management System (LMS) Market which is anticipated to contribute highest revenue globally due to developed internet infrastructure and high adoption of technology. Whereas, Europe is the second highest contributor of the total market share of LMS. The major industry players Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc, and D2L Corporation.

