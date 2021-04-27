Mechanical Explosion Proof Equipment 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.47% and Forecast to 2022

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mechanical explosion proof equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and replacement services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Mechanical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BARTEC

• Emerson

• Hawke International

• MHE-Demag

• WEG

Other prominent vendors

• Warom Technology

• ADSI Industries

• Baumer

• Parker

• Miretti

• Eaton

• Moog

• Curtiss-Wright

• WISKA

Market driver

• Increase in adoption of explosion proof equipment for safety

Market challenge

• Price of raw materials

Market trend

• Automatic shut-off valves

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by spark arrestors

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by cable glands

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by actuators

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by solenoid valves

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by couplings

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by compressors

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global mechanical explosion proofing equipment market in automotive industry

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in oil and gas industry

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in power industry

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in mining industry

• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in Americas

• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in EMEA

• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Automatic shut-off valves

• Maintenance of pressure tanks

• Housekeeping in the industrial workplace

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competition overview

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• BARTEC

• Emerson

• Hawke International

• MHE-Demag

• WEG

• Other prominent vendors

