OIL AND GAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025
Oil & gas project management software is an advanced version of software designed and developed to help oil & gas companies to optimize resources and track milestones for expansion into new markets, capital investments, production activities, or large exploration. It has become a necessity among oil & gas companies due to the complexity of their operations. The types of software can be integrated with oil and gas asset management, maintenance projects, back office, and accounting solutions to allocate, calculate, and manage project costs.
The global oil and gas project management software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need to simplify complexity of operations in oil & gas industry and cost-effective benefits of project management software in various activities such as planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the projects.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deltek
EcoSys Management
Oracle Corporation
LiquidFrameworks
SAP
Penta Technologies
Siemens
IBM Corporation
InEight
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset Management
Scheduling
Inventory Management
Costing
Analytics
Contract Management
Maintenance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Upstream
Mid & Downstream
On-shore
Off-shore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Asset Management
1.4.3 Scheduling
1.4.4 Inventory Management
1.4.5 Costing
1.4.6 Analytics
1.4.7 Contract Management
1.4.8 Maintenance
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Upstream
1.5.3 Mid & Downstream
1.5.4 On-shore
1.5.5 Off-shore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size
2.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Project Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Deltek
12.1.1 Deltek Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development
12.2 EcoSys Management
12.2.1 EcoSys Management Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 EcoSys Management Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EcoSys Management Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.4 LiquidFrameworks
12.4.1 LiquidFrameworks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 LiquidFrameworks Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 LiquidFrameworks Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Penta Technologies
12.6.1 Penta Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Penta Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Penta Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
Continued…..
