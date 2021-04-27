Operating Room Management Industry Overview, Future Outlook and Forecast To 2023

11 June 2019 – Operating Room Management, also knowing as OR/OT management is a tool that manages surgeon schedules and specialized reporting of scheduling activities such as anesthesia information management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, and others, providing enhanced web access for remote viewing of this data. This tool delivers immediate benefits to hospitals, including enhanced communication with remote physicians and increased accuracy of schedules meeting the HIPAA requirements. Moreover, the OR management tool offers the convenience of viewing the details, without cumbersome hardware or extra IT support.

Operating room management tools have the potential to give hospitals and their supply chain leaders insights into how to reduce their costs and automate their processes. These tools could bring a potential savings of almost 18 percent. Hospitals are eager to adopt these data-driven tools that can improve the management of their assets – physical, monetary, etc. and hence these tools are the most sought-after management capabilities.

Perceiving a widened uptake and demand across the state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, the operating room management tool is expected to gain market prominence as well. OR/OT management tool market is well-established space that it growing pervasively.

Recognizing the kind of traction, the market perceives, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global operating room management market is forecasted to account for upsurge accretions by 2023, registering a staggering CAGR of 18.6 % during the review period (2017 – 2023).

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include concerns over growing healthcare costs, pricing pressures on hospitals, growing healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of upgradation or redevelopment activities. On the other hand, factors such as initial investment cost associated with the OT management tool are impeding the growth of the operating room management market.

Operating Room Management Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Solutions : Data Management & Communication Solutions, Anaesthesia Information Management Solutions, Operating Room Supply Management Solutions, Scheduling Solutions, Performance Management Solutions, Pre-& Post-Operative Management Solutions, and Climate Solutions among others.

By Deployments : On-premise, and On-cloud.

By End-Users : Hospitals (large 300 beds, and small), Ambulatory Surgical Units, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Operating Room Management Market – Regional Analysis

North America possesses the largest market share due to huge investment transpired in R&D activities in healthcare and strong economic conditions. Increasing number of surgeries, rising popularity of operating room management tool will boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The US backed by the widened uptake of new technologies, the presence of well-developed hospital infrastructure and the largest number of multi-specialty hospitals available in the region drives the market growth in the region.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for operating room management followed by the Asia Pacific on account of availability of funds for research and development activities and growing emphasis on the research in healthcare domain. Germany, France, and the UK among the other European countries account for the largest contributor to the growth.

The Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for operating room management demonstrating the fastest growth owing to the proliferation of the technology. Additionally, India, China, and Japan have increased their investments in research and development of the healthcare sector.

The Middle East & Africa own the least share in the global operating room management market due to the technological incompetency, lack of availability of skilled labor and poor economic condition in medical facilities, especially in Africa.

However, the GCC countries are expected to generate strong growth owing to the well-proliferated healthcare sector in the Middle East region and the development of large hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Operating Room Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The market characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented. Incorporating acquisition, partnership, collaboration, technology launch and expansion, the well-established market players gain a competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop the technology with unrivaled design and features that are on a completely different level compared to their competition.

Key Players:

The fervent players leading the global operating room management market include Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, Omnicell, Inc., TECSYS Inc., HCA Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Healthcare IQ, Siemens, Becton, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Mizuho OSI, and Merivaara, EIZO Corporation.

Innovation/Industry/Related News:

August 16, 2018 – Hologic, Inc. (US), an innovative medical technology company announced the launch of its new Fluent™ fluid management system, featuring innovations designed to provide operating room and the staff with more simplified and effective fluid management for hysteroscopic procedures.

