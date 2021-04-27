Plant Bio Stimulants Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Plant bio-stimulant is a substance applied to plants to enhance nutrition regardless of its nutrient content.

These include various formulations of micro-nutrients to improve both plant and soil qualities.

Global Plant Bio-stimulants market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025.

The expected CAGR for the market is xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

What’s trending in Plant Bio-Stimulants market?

From germination to maturity, the various benefits that bio stimulants provide are:

Enhanced yield and quality of crop due to increase in metabolism and its efficiency.

Tolerance to abiotic stresses and the strength to recover from the same.

Note:- Abiotic stresses are the adverse effects of non-living factors on plants or living things in general.

These include drought, salinity, polyurethane foam, synthetic rubber, thermoplastic polyurethane, toxicity, lack of minerals, extreme temperatures, less seed quality, and excessive watering.

Improved nutrient assimilation (absorption of nutrients) and translocation (transfer of nutrients from leaf to different tissues of the plant)

Good visual aspects of the crop, i.e., color and vigor of the fruits, leaves, etc.

More fruit seeding and sugar content thus better produce qualities.

Efficient water use by the plant.

Fostering the development of soil micro-organisms that complement the fertility of the soil.

Expansion of the organic food industry, higher benefits associated with enhanced agricultural yield and productivity are increasing the demand for Plant bio-stimulants.

Comprehensive Insights on bio-stimulants market

They have different operating mechanics from fertilizers regardless of the nutrient content.

While fertilizers protect against pests and diseases, biostimulants only increase the crop and soil qualities.

Hence they have nothing much to do with crop protection other than improving its immunity thus becoming complementary to fertilizers.

Industry analysis:

The significant substitutes for plant bio-stimulants are chemical fertilizers. Stimulants though being effective regarding quality do not give results as quick as chemical fertilizers.

Also, the availability of chemical fertilizers is high and at less cost compared to stimulants.

Increasing need for more food globally is encouraging the usage of chemical fertilizers which gives high yield in a short span of time.

Ease of access to raw materials, moderate initial capital requirements are encouraging companies to enter the bio-stimulant industry.

Expansion of the organic food industry, higher benefits associated with enhanced agricultural yield and productivity are increasing the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the production.

This, in turn, is attracting the new companies to enter the industry. Moderate product differentiation will reduce the overall research and development costs involved which will be helpful for the new entrants to the industry.

Segmentation of the Global Plant Bio-stimulants market:

Criteria (Basis of segmentation) Categories

Ingredients 1. Acids

Humic substances are end products of microbial decomposition and chemical degradation of dead biota in soils.

They are said to improve various qualities of the soil like controlling nutrient availability, carbon and oxygen exchange between the earth and the atmosphere, and the transformation and transport of toxic chemicals.

This segment is further divided into Humic Acids and Fulvic Acids.

Humic acids are soluble in first media and are extracted from soil by dilute alkali and precipitate in acidic media.

Fulvic acids are soluble in both alkali and acid media

Microbial

Microbial inoculants mainly include free-living bacteria, fungi, and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi that were isolated from a variety of environments including soil, plants, plant residues, water, and composted manures.

Extracts

Seaweed extracts also act as bio-stimulants, enhancing seed germination and establishment, improving plant growth, yield, flower set, and fruit production, increasing resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses and improving post-harvest shelf life.

Others

Application 1. Seed

Seed application is the significant segment regarding the implementation.

Soil and plant

Trees & vine crops

Crops

vegetable and legume crops

other horticultural crops

Form 1. Liquid

Granules

Geography 1. North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional analysis:

Europe is the primary market for biostimulants taking 42% of the global market share followed by North America and Asia each occupying around 20%.

In 2012, more than 6.2 million hectares of land was treated with bio-stimulants in Europe according to the European Bio-Stimulants Industry Council (EBIC).

The first world congress aimed at the use of bio-stimulants in agriculture was held in Strasbourg, France in November of 2012.

This was attended by more than 700 delegates from 30 countries and worked to bring together individuals and personnel working on industrial, academic and regulatory aspects of bio-stimulants.

India, China, and Australia are significant markets in the Asia- Pacific region and are driven by government support to improve agricultural productivity and reduce crop prices.

Company profiles:

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles major companies in global plant bio-stimulants market which include Arysta Life science Corporation, BASF SE, Biochim S.P.A Biostadt India Limited, Isagro SAP, Italpollina SAP, Koppert B.V., Lallemand Plant Care, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Sapec Group (Trade Corporation International), Taminco, Valagro SAP.

