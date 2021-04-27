Polybutadiene Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Eni S.p.A, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical, Kuraray Co., Ltd

Polybutadiene is an elastomeric synthetic rubber which is formed by the polymerization of 1, 3- butadiene monomer. It is mainly used in the manufacturing of tire due to high resistance to wear properties. Also, it is used as an additive to improve the performance properties of plastics such as toughness or impact resistance. The polybutadiene rubber is characterized by its low vinyl content, excellent elastic properties, and resistance to low temperatures. In addition, it has low heat buildup along with good abrasion and tear resistance making it suitable for tire applications. Polybutadiene is usually blended with natural rubber and styrene butadiene rubber to achieve desired tire performance.

The polybutadiene market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands of tires from the automotive industry owing to rapid industrialization in the developing countries. Furthermore, growth in the synthetic rubber industries is expected to increase the polybutadiene production, thereby, boosting the growth of the polybutadiene market. However, stringent environment regulations and health concerns associated with the exposure of polybutadiene are some factors restricting the growth of the polybutadiene market. On the other hand, demand from the developing countries and growing adoption of eco-friendly tires is expected to offer symbolic opportunities for the polybutadiene market and the key players during the forecast period.

The “Global Polybutadiene Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polybutadiene market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global polybutadiene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polybutadiene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global polybutadiene market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as solid polybutadiene rubber and liquid polybutadiene rubber. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as tire, polymer modification, industrial rubber manufacturing, chemical, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polybutadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polybutadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting polybutadiene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polybutadiene market in these regions.

