Probe Card 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.95% and Forecast to 2022

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global probe card market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new shipments and aftermarket sales

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Probe Card Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FORMFACTOR

• JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

• MICRONICS JAPAN

• MPI

Other prominent vendors

• ADVANTEST

• Cascade Microtech

• KOREA INSTRUMENT

• SV Probe

Market driver

• Increase in number of fabs

Market challenge

• Pressure on pricing strategies of vendors

Market trend

• Increase in number of fabless semiconductor companies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Value chain of semiconductor industry

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global probe card market by product type

• Global standard probe card market

• Global advanced probe card market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end user

• Global probe card market by end user

• Global probe card market in SoC segment

• Global probe card market in memory segment

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global probe card market by geography

• Probe card market in APAC

• Probe card market in the Americas

• Probe card market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

