RECYCLED ALUMINUM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
This report studies the global Recycled Aluminum market status and forecast, categorizes the global Recycled Aluminum market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Novelis
Hydro
Keiaisha
Mitsubishi Materials
Sumitomo
Toyota Tsusho
Lizhong Alloy Group
Sigma Brothers
Ye Chiu Group
Soonbest
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Scrap Aluminum
Scrap Aluminum Alloy Material
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Home Appliance
Machinery
Electrical & Electronic
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Recycled Aluminum Market Research Report 2018
1 Recycled Aluminum Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recycled Aluminum
1.2 Recycled Aluminum Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Recycled Aluminum Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Recycled Aluminum Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Scrap Aluminum
1.2.3 Scrap Aluminum Alloy Material
Other
1.3 Global Recycled Aluminum Segment by Application
1.3.1 Recycled Aluminum Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Home Appliance
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronic
1.4 Global Recycled Aluminum Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Recycled Aluminum Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Recycled Aluminum (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Recycled Aluminum Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Recycled Aluminum Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Novelis
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Novelis Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Hydro
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Hydro Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Keiaisha
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Keiaisha Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Mitsubishi Materials
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Mitsubishi Materials Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Sumitomo
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Sumitomo Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Toyota Tsusho
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Toyota Tsusho Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Lizhong Alloy Group
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Recycled Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Lizhong Alloy Group Recycled Aluminum Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
