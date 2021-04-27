Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- LG, Sumitomo Electric, Nippon Mektron, Konica Minolta and more…
In the field of electronic devices, Roll-to-roll processing, also known as web processing, reel-to-reel processing or R2R, is the process of creating electronic devices on a roll of flexible plastic or metal foil. In other fields predating this use, it can refer to any process of applying coatings, printing, or performing other processes starting with a roll of a flexible material and re-reeling after the process to create an output roll. These processes, and others such as sheeting, can be grouped together under the general term converting. When the rolls of material have been coated, laminated or printed they can be subsequently slit to their finished size on a slitter rewinder.
In 2017, North America led the roll-to-roll printing market for flexible devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. held the largest share of the North American R2R printing market for flexible devices owing to the continuous technological development in the U.S., followed by Canada and Mexico.
The key players covered in this study
LG
Sumitomo Electric
Nippon Mektron
Konica Minolta
Linxens
Thinfilm
Multek
E Ink
Fujikura
GSI Technologies
3M
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Gravure
Offset Lithography
Flexography
Inkjet
Screen Printing
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Commercial
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Roll-to-Roll Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Roll-to-Roll Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
