Security Testing Market Growth, Technological Innovation, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Accenture, Applause, Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, Mcafee

Security testing is a process which intends to check the security mechanism and provide the flaws in the mechanism which are remarked to be threat to the information systems, Hence the security testing is used to protect the sensitive data of the business and maintain the functionality intact in case of any emergency. In other words security testing guarantees, that system and applications in a company are safeguarded from any threats which can damage the company`s secured data or process. These threats can be easily executed by hackers and intend to disclose secured data which might disturb the entire business processes. Security testing is being utilized by organizations such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), public sectors, IT and Telecommunication, etc. The reason behind high growth rate of Security Testing Market is rules and regulations set by government agencies and public bodies.

Key players of Security Testing Market:

Accenture PLC, Applause, Cenzic, Inc., Cisco Systems, HP Enterprises, IBM Corporation, Mcafee, NT Objectives, Veracode, Whitehat Security

Increasing adoption of cloud services by small, medium and large enterprises have been one of the driving forces for security testing. Protecting high sensitive data is merely an inevitable process while, ensuring the proper execution of security is also very important. Cyber security and growing usage of automated testing tools in IT and Telecommunication infrastructures are other driving forces of growing trends in Security Testing Market.

Security Testing Market is broadly segmented by type, applications, deployment model, end-user and geography. Type of security testing vary with applications and end-user industries. Types of security testing include Network Security Testing Services which is further segmented into Firewall Testing, Vpn Testing, Ids/Ips Testing, Url Filtering/Utm Testing and others. The market is also addressed with respect to end-user industries, some of the key verticals which finds security testing to an inevitable process are government and public sectors, healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, retail and many others. There are two types of deployment model such as on-premises and off-premises.

The application of security testing is broadly classified into static application security testing and dynamic security testing. Security testing application can also be segmented by services which includes Web Application Security Testing, Mobile Application Security Testing, Cloud Application Security Testing, and Enterprise/Desktop Application Security Testing. The intensity of need varies with business size or firm size, hence the segment business type further explains the market with respect to small, medium and enterprise level businesses.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Security Testing Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Security Testing Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Security Testing Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Security Testing Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Security Testing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

