SPORTS AND FITNESS NUTRITION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Sports nutrition refers to the intake of nutrients from the outside world according to the characteristics of different sports items, so as to meet the needs of various nutrients due to exercise.
Sports nutrition is a good companion for sports and fitness. It can supplement the heat consumed in the exercise, repair the injured muscle tissue, promote metabolism, restore fatigue, balance nutrition, thus improve the physique and enhance the effect of exercise. Carbohydrates and nutritional supplements produced by sports nutrition manufacturers are more pure and more absorbent than ordinary foods. As a matter of fact, brand sports nutrition supplements are very different from stimulants, such as giants, brauline, racing, champion and so on through the International Federation of sports drugs, the United States brand must also be tested by FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), and it is strictly prohibited to contain stimulants, such as ephedrine in lipid nourishment. Now, it has been banned and replaced by linoleic acid with excellent lipid reducing effect.
This report studies the global market size of Sports and Fitness Nutrition in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports and Fitness Nutrition in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Glanbia
NBTY
Abbott Laboratories
GNC Holdings
MuscleTech
Cellucor
MusclePharm
Maxi Nutrition
PF
Champion Performance
Universal Nutrition
Market size by Product
Protein Powders
Creatine
Weight Gain Powders
Meal Replacement Powders
Other
Market size by End User
Bodybuilders
Pro/amateur Athletes
Recreational Users
Lifestyle Users
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
