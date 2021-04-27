Transdermal Drug Delivery Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017–2023

Overview: Transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) is an independent, distinct dosage form of drug applied to intact skin to deliver the drug at a meticulous rate to the blood. The transdermal route of governing the drugs is known to be one of the budding route for indigenous and systemic drug delivery process.

The first transdermal drug delivery system, Transderm-SCOP received US FDA approval in the year 1979 for the stoppage of nausea and vomiting. Since then the technology has greatly developed. The first-generation transdermal drug delivery majorly involved delivery of small, lipophilic, and uncharged molecules by passive diffusion technology. Maximum products that are currently available in the market belong to this generation. However, development of technology has led to the use of chemical enhancers and other energy-based techniques such as ultrasound to enhance the permeation of the drug through the skin. They belong to the second generation of transdermal products. The delivery of lidocaine is done by an iontophoretic delivery system, which was developed and marketed during this generation. A third generation of delivery systems are the ones that are currently under development including microneedles and electroporation to deliver macromolecules.

Market Analysis: The “Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The Transdermal Drug Delivery market is analyzed based on four segments – Product Type, Technology, Drug Type, and Regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In the North American region, the US is set to be the leading country. The Europe is set to be the second leading region and holds more than 26.3% of the market share in 2016. In Asia Pacific, India, Japan, and China is one of the most attractive countries for the players and holds huge business opportunities. RoW is set to be an emerging market in the next 5-6 years.

Technology Analysis: Based on the technology types, the market is segmented into Passive and Active transdermal technology. At present the market is dominated by passive technology. However, the advent of novel technology for enhancing the permeation of drugs through skin the skin is driving the market growth. Hence the highest growth rate is expected to be in witnessed in the active transdermal drug delivery technology.

Product Types Analysis: The product types covered in the report are Patches and Gels. Transdermal Patches are likely to continue to dominate the market by 2023. Stringent regulatory approval and high cost of the transdermal drug delivery systems represents as the major challenge the growth of transdermal drug delivery market. The market is expected to be on a positive year on year growth rate, as the increase in chronic diseases prevalence and expanded application areas of the technology is expected during the forecast period.

Key Players: 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline, are the key players in the market. Echo Therapeutics Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Transdermal Corp, Actavis, Bayer, and Corium International, are the other key players in the market.

Competitive Analysis: The transdermal drug delivery market is highly lucrative. Many players are developing advanced technology products and if involved in expanding the application areas of these drug delivery systems. In 2017, Nemaura Pharma, a UK-based company has developed Memspatch, to increase the penetration rate of gel by three-times faster than the ones that are already available in the market. Apart from this the major players in the market are collaborating with other major players in the market. For instance, In January 2017, 3M Drug Delivery Systems entered into collaboration with Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to deliver a new therapeutic cancer vaccine directly to the dermis through the 3M Hollow Microstructure Transdermal System (hMTS).

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of transdermal drug delivery in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

