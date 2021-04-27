“Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) API Insight, 2019” report by DelveInsight provides product and API manufacturers’ details across US, Europe, China and India for Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) . It includes Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) overview, mechanism, regulatory milestones, deals & partnerships, clinical trials and other development activities. It further provides Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) ’s patents information (US & EU). It also features the historical and forecasted sales of Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) till 2021. The report also highlights Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) ’s market competition and emerging therapies which are in the same space as Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) .

Methodology

Data used in the report are sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by DelveInsight’s team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Scope of the report

• A comprehensive product overview including product description, regulatory milestones, safety, pharmacological properties, clinical trials, and product development activities have been elaborated in this report

• Patent information around Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) in United States (US) and Europe (EU) has been highlighted

• API manufacturers for Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) in United States, Europe, China and India

• The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) till 2021

• Enlists the market competition and emerging therapies in the space where Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) operates

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) Overview

• Product Description

• Mechanism of Action

• Dosage and Administration

• Pharmacodynamic Properties

• Pharmacokinetic Properties

• Safety and Efficacy of Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan)

• Clinical Trial Description

• Adverse Reactions

• Product Development Activities

3. Product Details

• United States

• Europe

4. Unisia (Amlodipine + Candesartan) Global Sales Assessment

• Historical Global Sales

• Forecasted Global Sales

5. Patent Details

6. Global API Manufacturers Assessment

• United States

• Europe

• China

• India

7. Market Competitors

8. Emerging Therapies

9. Appendix

