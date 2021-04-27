Zig-Bee Automation Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The Zigbee Automation market is majorly segmented by Product, Application and Region. On the basis of Products, It is divided into Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light link, Zigbee Smart energy and others. The devices enabled with Zigbee will gain a lot of attention with a parallel growth rate in multiple segments like, smart home automation, smart lights, entertainment and security. Many vendors of electrical and electronic appliances have entered the Zigbee alliance in the light of the market potential. In various geographies, the markets are growing slowly, but are estimated to grow rapidly in the forecasted period. The growth of the Zigbee Automation can be traced to the need of power minimization and reducing energy usages. Zigbee Automation is currently facing the challenge of changing the present working standards/protocols which is result to increase the cost of re-manufacturing.

Key Players

Zigbee Home Automation Market comprises of many upcoming key players such as Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Atmel Corp. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), EnOcean Gmbh (Germany), and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan). Apart from these, many emerging companies and other diversified companies are entering into the Zigbee Alliance.

Segments

On the basis of the geographical segmentation, Zigbee Automation Market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Within the global geography, countries in North America and Asia Pacific like US, China, Japan and South Korea are experiencing tremendous growth in Zigbee Automation. This is majorly due to the emerging technology of Internet of Things and connected devices. It is estimated that the connected devices market will reach about USD 72 billion by 2022, that includes majorly smart homes, smart cities and Industrial Internet of Things. In countries like India, Netherlands and UK, the market is highly growing due to major trends in digitalization.

The market of Zigbee remote will grow at a huge rate in APAC region. Being the manufacturing hub for electronic and display products, the market will be in high demand by entertainment and gaming industry. Also this will lead to a major growth in consumer electronic market. Also, due to this, by the End of 2025, China and US will be sharing the market at same level in terms of IoT connectivity including the Zigbee networks. Japan would be the third largest market for Zigbee Automation.

Regional Analysis

The Zigbee Automation Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Accounting segment of Zigbee Automation Market, is majorly driven by the increase in the emerging IoT and connected devices. An estimation of more than 120 million devices to be connected by 2020. Another factor that drive the market is need of minimizing the power consumption and energy usage. With the advent of IoT and smart practices, eventually, everything will be connected and everything will be centrally monitored resulting in the increased productivity and efficiency.

