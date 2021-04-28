Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa) Is The Enlargement Of Lower Part Of Aorta In The Abdomen. It Is An Asymptomatic, Age-Related Disorder, And Is Often Diagnosed During Examination Of Another Disease. However, In Case Of Aortic Rupture, This Disorder May Lead To Life-Threatening Hemorrhage (Uncontrolled Bleeding) Or Even Death. Surgical Interventions Such As Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar) And Open Surgery Repair Are Advised As Treatment Options For Aaa. The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Garnered $1,844 Million In 2015, And Is Estimated To Reach $2,614 Million By 2022, Registering A Cagr Of 5.1% From 2016 To 2022.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Cook Medical Inc., Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbvie Inc., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation.

The Growth Of The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Is Driven By Increase In Incidences Of Hypertension & Hyperlipidemia And Technological Advancements Such As Evar. Moreover, Increase In Tobacco Consumption And Smoking Result In Formation Of Aneurysm, Which Fuels The Demand For The Repair Devices. In Addition, This Disorder Is Generally Witnessed Among Individuals Of Over 65 Years Of Age. It Is Highly Prevalent In Both Developed And Developing Region, For Instance, In The U.S., It Is The 13th Most Common Cause Of Death. Therefore, Increase In Geriatric Population And High Mortality Rate Associated With Aaa Have Favored The Growth Of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segment by Product Type: Synthetic Graft System, Endovascular Stent Graft System.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segment by Anatomy: Traditional Anatomy, Complex Anatomy.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Site: Infrarenal Aaa, Pararenal Aaa, Juxtarenal Aaa, Suprarenal Aaa.

