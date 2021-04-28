Ablation Devices Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2022

Ablation is a minimal invasive medical procedure to destroy the abnormal tissues. It is performed with the help of probes that can be inserted through the skin or by using catheters that can be inserted through an artery or energy beams to reach the area that needs to be treated. An imaging technique such as MRI or rotational angiography is used to guide the probes or catheters to the site during ablation.

Ablation Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers:

St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BTG plc, Johnson & Johnson.

The world ablation device market is estimated to grow from $3,047 million in 2015 to $6,658 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2022. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for minimal invasive surgeries and increase in the prevalence of patients with chronic illnesses. Other factors such as minimal damage and blood loss, and short duration are some of the factors that contribute towards the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations and unstable reimbursement policies restrain the market growth.

Ablation Devices Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Ablation Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Ablation Devices Market Segment by Technology: Thermal Ablation, Electrical, Electrical Ablators, Argon Plasma/Beam Coagulator , Irreversible Electroporation, Electronic Brachytherapy, Radiation, Brachytherapy, High-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy, Pulsed-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy, Permanent Seed Brachytherapy, Stereotactic Radiotherapy & Radiosurgery, Stereotactic Body Radiation, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy, Proton Beam Therapy, Radiofrequency, Temperature Controlled, Fluid Cooled, Catheter Manipulation Systems, Light, Cold Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Ultrasound, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRI-FUS), Ultrasonic Surgical Systems, Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Microwave.

Ablation Devices Market Segment by Applications: Cancer, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function: Automated/Robotic, Conventional.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and market estimations from 2014 to 2022 is presented to identify potential market opportunities.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and total revenue generated during the forecast period.

A detailed analysis based on applications and procedures are presented to understand the type of products in trend or would be in demand to assist in product developments and collaborations.

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and constraints is provided to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Ablation Devices MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Ablation Devices MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Ablation Devices MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

