Abrasives Market Outlook to 2023: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

The global abrasives market was valued at $34,615 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $53,634 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023. An abrasive is a type of hard metal, which is commonly used across various industries for cleaning, grinding, and polishing hard surfaces. These are classified into natural and synthetic abrasives. The abrasives market covers a wide variety of materials used on large scale in several products in industries, such as automotive, metal fabrication, machinery, electronics, and construction.

Abrasives Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Robert Bosch GmbH, 3M Company, Cosentino S.A., Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGAA, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Dupont., Fujimi Incorporated, Carborundum Universal Limited.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659574/sample

Increase in the application areas of abrasives in metal fabrication and automotive industries fuels the market growth. Moreover, rise in production of electronic components in North America and Europe coupled with highest growth in consumption of medical devices in China and India are some key factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for bonded abrasives among e-commerce industry and soaring applications of abrasives in construction, cleaning, maintenance, power generation, and medical devices are some other aspects bolstering the growth of the global abrasives market.

Abrasives Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Abrasives in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Abrasives Market Segment by Type: Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Abrasives.

Abrasives Market Segment by Material: Natural, Synthetic.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-User Industry: Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Machinery, Electronics, Construction, Others (Medical Devices, Cleaning, and Maintenance).

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659574/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise abrasives market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the abrasives market is provided, to assist the prevailing market opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Abrasives MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Abrasives MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Abrasives MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659574/buy/5540

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]