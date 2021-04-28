Agricultural Robots Market: 2019 To 2026 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The global Agricultural Robots market is anticipated to reach around USD 19,378.5 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the milking robots segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2017.

There has been an increasing adoption of agricultural robots across the world owing to growing agricultural industry, and high-demand for food crops. The growing population, and increasing automation of farm operations further supports the Agricultural Robots market growth. The global agricultural robots market is driven by the increasing need to improve the quality of crops produced, maximize crop production, and enhance productivity. Other factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the global agricultural industry, reducing availability of labors, and increasing labor costs. Increasing need of agricultural robots in farming, dairy production, and green plantation operations has created the need to develop new innovative products for diversified application areas in these sectors. However, high initial investment restricts the growth of the agricultural robots market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070664

The leading players in the Agricultural Robots market are introducing advanced products to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Agrobot SW 6010 is a harvester robot used for fruit picking and sorting. The Hortibot is a self-propelled robotic system, which works in coordination with global positioning system (GPS) system and can be managed by smartphone application. It has the capability to recognize and cut 25 various types of weeds. Asterix Project, a robot by Adigo is used for spraying herbicides in fields.

The North America Agricultural Robots Market generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increasing population, and growing demand for high quality crops drives the growth of this market. Growing cost of labor, and increasing automation in agricultural practices further support market growth. Increasing investments and subsidies in the agriculture sector by governments are expected to boost the adoption of robots for increased productivity in farms. Increasing need to improve food quality and productivity along with increased industrialization and automation of farming equipment further supplements the growth of Agricultural Robots Market.

The different types of agricultural robots include milking robots, harvesting robots, drones, driverless tractors, and others. In 2017, milking robots accounted for the largest share in the global market. Milking robots are used as an automated milking system in the dairy sector. Lely Astronaut A4 milking machine by Lely is one of the popular products available in the market for milking applications. An innovative product available in this category is Voyager robotic fencer, which is developed by Lely. This robot is used as an automated grazing control system for dairy cows.

The leading companies profiled in the Agricultural Robots Market report include AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Harvest Automation, Inc., Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Deere & Company, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., GEA Group, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and CNH Industrial. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Request For full report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070664

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609