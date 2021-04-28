Angiography Catheters Market Technical Advancement, Rapid Growth With Current And Future Scope by 2027 | TERUMO CORPORATION, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated

Angiography Catheters Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Conventional Catheters, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters, Cutting Balloon Catheters, and Scoring Balloon Catheters), Application (Coronary, Endovascular, Neurology, Oncology, and Other Applications); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users) and Geography is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global angiography catheters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key angiography catheters manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players operating in the angiography catheters market include, TERUMO CORPORATION, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alvimedica, and PEDIAVASCULAR among others.

Angiography catheters are used in various angiographic procedures as a diagnostic catheter to record intracardiac pressures, collect blood sample, and to introduce substances into the heart and vessels. An angiographic catheter also functions as a channel for contrast, fluids, and pressure measurement while cardiac catheterization of coronary arteries and the left ventricle. Once the catheter is inserted into the body, a contrast material is injected through the tube and images are obtained with the help of a small dose of ionizing radiation (x-rays).

Rise in the incidence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive the angiography catheters market during the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements in the industry in order to offer easy mobility to the patients is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The global angiography catheters market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the angiography catheters market is segmented as, conventional catheters, drug eluting balloon catheters, cutting balloon catheters, and scoring balloon catheters. Based on application, the market is segmented as, coronary, endovascular, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The market is classified based on end user as, hospitals, ACS’s and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global angiography catheters market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The angiography catheters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe is expected to contribute to the largest share in the angiography catheters market in the coming years, owing to high prevalence of coronary disorders. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, the presence of geriatric population in major economies such as China and Japan.

The report analyzes factors affecting angiography catheters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the angiography catheters market in these regions.

