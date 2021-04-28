Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market to 2019-2027 by Key Companies – Autodesk, BuildingSP, Doxel, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEMETSCHEK SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

The infrastructure and construction industry is experiencing many changes owing to the gradual integration of innovative technology in order to improve productivity and maximize utility. The construction industry is widely adopting artificial intelligence in their processes. Artificial intelligence is where machines show their intelligence by utilizing algorithms to solve problems through inputted data. With the harnessing robotics, construction managers utilize intelligent machines that can operate routine tasks which were once done by personnel, such as bricklaying. Activities that hinder construction may utilize artificial intelligence to make improvements in quality, safety, productivity, and scheduling.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Request Sample Copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002958/

The List of Companies

1. Autodesk, Inc.

2. BuildingSP, Inc.

3. Doxel Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. NEMETSCHEK SE

7. NVIDIA Corporation

8. Salesforce.com Inc.

9. SAP SE

10. Smartvid.io, Inc.

Some of the factors such as the shortage of construction labor and stringent safety regulations are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market. Moreover, the growing construction activities due to smart city initiatives are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence in the construction market to grow. However, a low level of penetration is restricting the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in construction market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in construction market with detailed market segmentation by solution, technology, application, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in construction market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in construction market based on the solution, technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence in construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Inquiry about this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00002958/

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Construction IS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002958/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]